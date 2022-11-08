Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Dorel Industries from C$17.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:DII.B opened at C$4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$161.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.43. Dorel Industries has a 1 year low of C$4.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.43.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

