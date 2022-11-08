Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,250.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$2,375.00.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Constellation Software stock opened at C$1,882.45 on Monday. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,385.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,932.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1,975.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of C$39.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.38.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Software

About Constellation Software

In related news, Director Lawrence Cunningham purchased 40 shares of Constellation Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

