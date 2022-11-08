Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DBM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doman Building Materials Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.46.
Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock opened at C$5.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.32. Doman Building Materials Group has a twelve month low of C$5.30 and a twelve month high of C$8.82. The firm has a market cap of C$494.95 million and a P/E ratio of 6.32.
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
