RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RVL Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. RVL Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 161.69% and a negative return on equity of 115.53%. On average, analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RVL Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RVL Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

RVLP stock opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. RVL Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,143,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RVL Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RVLP. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of RVL Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

RVL Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target markets with underserved patient populations in the ocular and medical aesthetics therapeutic areas in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company is commercializing Upneeq (RVL-1201), an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution, for the treatment of acquired blepharoptosis, or low-lying eyelid in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RVL Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.