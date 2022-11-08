Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$995.00 at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$910.00 to C$995.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FFH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$725.00 to C$700.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$900.00 to C$950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$780.00 to C$800.00 in a report on Friday.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Price Performance

TSE:FFH opened at C$718.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$645.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$665.07. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$524.71 and a 12-month high of C$720.00.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.