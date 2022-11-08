Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$40.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$38.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$36.03.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$28.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.90. The firm has a market cap of C$972.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a one year low of C$22.54 and a one year high of C$36.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 15th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 283.23%.

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Lynn Wallace sold 1,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.07, for a total transaction of C$59,874.69.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

