Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$96.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNQ. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$89.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$82.75.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$82.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$95.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.95, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$48.42 and a 1-year high of C$88.18.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total transaction of C$715,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares in the company, valued at C$926,102.04. In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Charles Bradley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.58, for a total value of C$715,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$926,102.04. Also, Senior Officer Trevor James Cassidy sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.28, for a total transaction of C$312,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,806 shares in the company, valued at C$2,898,643.68. Insiders sold a total of 63,530 shares of company stock worth $4,723,952 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

