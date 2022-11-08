Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.45. On average, analysts expect Iterum Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6 %

ITRM stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23.

Insider Activity at Iterum Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Iterum Therapeutics

In related news, Director Brenton Karl Ahrens sold 15,000 shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,610.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $156,000. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Iterum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Rating) by 199.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Iterum Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iterum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

