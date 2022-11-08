Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Cut to C$2,250.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,700.00 to C$2,600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform under weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2,375.00.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Stock Up 2.6 %

TSE:CSU opened at C$1,882.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$39.89 billion and a PE ratio of 64.38. Constellation Software has a one year low of C$1,783.98 and a one year high of C$2,385.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1,932.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1,975.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Software

About Constellation Software

In related news, Director Lawrence Cunningham acquired 40 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,836.96 per share, with a total value of C$73,478.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,081 shares in the company, valued at C$1,985,753.76.

(Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.