Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

INO.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$3.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.27. The firm has a market cap of C$119.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$3.63 and a twelve month high of C$10.43.

In other Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Marc Manasterski purchased 12,000 shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

