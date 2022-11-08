Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,691 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LUV opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

