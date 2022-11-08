Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 845 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after acquiring an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,702,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the period. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

NYSE:IHG opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $72.63.

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

IHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,535.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.