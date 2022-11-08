Scotia Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter worth $97,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

