Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 33,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

PDBC opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $22.31.

