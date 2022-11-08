Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,263,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Seven Hills Realty Trust stock opened at 9.24 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of 9.11 and a fifty-two week high of 11.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of 9.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

