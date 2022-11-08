KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $74.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

