KeyCorp Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $22.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 2.35. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $74.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD)
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.