Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $66.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.

NYSE:FND opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 112.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 171.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

