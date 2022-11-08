Piper Sandler Cuts Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $66.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FND. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $112.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Floor & Decor to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.86.
Floor & Decor Price Performance
NYSE:FND opened at $70.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $59.91 and a 12-month high of $138.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Floor & Decor (FND)
- 3 Reasons Another Shoe May Drop for Skechers
- Is Clothier V.F. Corporation’s 7% Dividend Worth Trying On?
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.