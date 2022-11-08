Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FIS opened at $61.85 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $122.06. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.88.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

