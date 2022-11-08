Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) PT Lowered to $84.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FIS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of FIS stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $122.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $18,684,354 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

