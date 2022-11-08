Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 5,286.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 269,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 264,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at $12,899,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 644,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 165,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE L opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $68.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 47,899 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

