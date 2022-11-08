Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.66.

FIS opened at $61.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $122.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 122.88%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $18,684,354 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

