EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Citigroup

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $440.50.

EPAM stock opened at $316.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $722.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $367.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.33.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,040.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,175,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,054 shares of company stock valued at $7,956,744. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

