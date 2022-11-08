FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of FIGS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FIGS to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.14.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.61 on Friday. FIGS has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

In other news, Director Michael J. Soenen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,263. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in FIGS by 22.2% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

