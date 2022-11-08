abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 4,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $724,115.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,457,422.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Seagen to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $208.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $129.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

