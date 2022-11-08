CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Trading Up 7.8 %

Shares of CORR stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.19. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.15.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.