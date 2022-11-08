UroGen Pharma (URGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 10th. Analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.15. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 572.49% and a negative net margin of 197.16%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.95 million. On average, analysts expect UroGen Pharma to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of URGN stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 459,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 41,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 53.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 136,671 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 211.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 87,055 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 107,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

