Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on OKTA. Stephens downgraded Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a sell rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.17.

Okta Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $47.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.67 and a 200-day moving average of $84.24.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Okta will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $1,826,836.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 18,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $920,530.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,843 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,994,000 after acquiring an additional 264,423 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Okta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 26.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,697,000 after buying an additional 248,581 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after buying an additional 618,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

