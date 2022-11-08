Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $69.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

NYSE D opened at $62.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.35.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,228,000 after buying an additional 3,546,948 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,204,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

