Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Passage Bio Trading Down 3.2 %

PASG opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Passage Bio

Passage Bio Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PASG. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 9,044.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Passage Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Passage Bio by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

