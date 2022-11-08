Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PASG. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $34.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Passage Bio from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.20.
Passage Bio Trading Down 3.2 %
PASG opened at $1.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
