Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of DDOG opened at $69.48 on Monday. Datadog has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,389.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,182 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,802 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Datadog by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.