AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $147.80.

Shares of AME opened at $136.40 on Monday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 15.8% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.3% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 93,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

