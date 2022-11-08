Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

ABR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

ABR opened at $14.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.89. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.98%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

