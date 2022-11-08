Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target Increased to $133.00 by Analysts at Chardan Capital

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Chardan Capital from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KRYS. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Krystal Biotech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $78.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.51. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,020,000 after purchasing an additional 78,015 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 26.5% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,108,000 after buying an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krystal Biotech by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,051,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

