Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Par Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Par Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

PARR opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Par Pacific has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $24.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.41. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 106.74% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts predict that Par Pacific will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $45,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $766,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.