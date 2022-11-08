Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($97.00) target price on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($121.00) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($129.00) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Friday. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($120.00) price objective on Krones in a research report on Friday. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($102.00) target price on Krones in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($112.00) price target on Krones in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

KRN stock opened at €100.70 ($100.70) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Krones has a 1-year low of €67.50 ($67.50) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($99.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

