HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HRT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of HireRight from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HireRight from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HireRight has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.56.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HRT opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. HireRight has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HireRight

HireRight Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HireRight during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in HireRight during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in HireRight by 128.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HireRight during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000.

(Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

