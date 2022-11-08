Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

ACA has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Arcosa to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $59.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.52. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.94 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arcosa will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is 9.76%.

Insider Activity at Arcosa

In related news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $131,427.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,908.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcosa

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcosa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,228,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,356,000 after purchasing an additional 69,247 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,134,000 after purchasing an additional 218,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,001,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,595,000 after purchasing an additional 54,431 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Arcosa by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,949,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,518,000 after purchasing an additional 51,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arcosa by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,881,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.