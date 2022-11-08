Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OYST. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Oyster Point Pharma Trading Up 38.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OYST opened at $11.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Oyster Point Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $19.98.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. Oyster Point Pharma had a negative net margin of 493.39% and a negative return on equity of 207.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $9,161,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 224.6% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 987,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 683,460 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 111.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 223,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 117,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

