Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:GBIO opened at $6.47 on Monday. Generation Bio has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Generation Bio

In other news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. acquired 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 17,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,282.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. purchased 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,681 shares of company stock valued at $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares valued at $54,001. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

