inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

inTEST Stock Performance

NYSE:INTT opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.83. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

