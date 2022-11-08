Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lifesci Capital currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OYST. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Up 38.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $11.57 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYSTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

