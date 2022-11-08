Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Lifesci Capital currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OYST. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oyster Point Pharma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Oyster Point Pharma Stock Up 38.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ OYST opened at $11.57 on Monday. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.46 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.96.

Institutional Trading of Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.23). Oyster Point Pharma had a negative return on equity of 207.45% and a negative net margin of 493.39%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 30.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

