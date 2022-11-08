PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PAVmed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PAVmed Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of PAVM opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
