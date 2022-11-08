PAVmed (PAVM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 15th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect PAVmed to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $5.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PAVmed by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 186,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 38,479 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,483,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

