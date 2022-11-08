StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

Danaos Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $31,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaos by 37.1% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos in the first quarter valued at $271,000. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

