StockNews.com Downgrades Danaos (NYSE:DAC) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of Danaos stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Danaos has a 52 week low of $52.73 and a 52 week high of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.
Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.
