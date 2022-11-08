Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Woolworths Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Woolworths Group Price Performance

WOLWF stock opened at $21.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.53. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, Australian B2B, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,087 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

