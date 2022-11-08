Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPN. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Appian in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.13.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian Stock Performance

Shares of Appian stock opened at $35.85 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Appian

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). Appian had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 31.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 60,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,389,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $60,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,232.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 60,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $3,035,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,389,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,192,547.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Appian by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Appian by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Appian

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.