Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $305.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $297.26.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $286.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.61. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $308.24.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.