Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CLEGF. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coles Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Coles Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Coles Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLEGF opened at $8.89 on Monday. Coles Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

Coles Group Company Profile

Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company operates 835 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.

