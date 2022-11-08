IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Cowen

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on IAC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on IAC from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on IAC from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on IAC from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.29.

Get IAC alerts:

IAC Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. IAC has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $148.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 21.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC will post -13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC news, major shareholder Iac Inc. acquired 141,700 shares of IAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $4,997,759.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,239,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,713,127.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 575,800 shares of company stock worth $19,994,762. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IAC during the second quarter worth $703,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of IAC by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,016,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,462,000 after acquiring an additional 694,197 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of IAC by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,584,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,137,000 after acquiring an additional 599,828 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of IAC by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 828,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,118,000 after acquiring an additional 289,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.