Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $385.00 by Analysts at Cowen

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CI. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $296.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $318.54.

NYSE CI opened at $324.37 on Monday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $328.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

In related news, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 8,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total value of $2,418,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,345,641.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $3,730,098. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 178.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $31,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

