Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Increased to $380.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.71.

NYSE MOH opened at $330.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.66 and a 200 day moving average of $316.78. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,316 shares of company stock worth $73,570,736. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 151.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

